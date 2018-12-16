Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $23.00 on Friday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

