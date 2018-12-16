Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is Summit X LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,303.9% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,051.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

