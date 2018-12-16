Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,303.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of HRT Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.16.

GOOGL opened at $1,051.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $731.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

