Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,152,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,051.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $984.00 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $731.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

