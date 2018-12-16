Altagas (ATGFF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Altagas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATGFF opened at $10.85 on Friday. Altagas has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

