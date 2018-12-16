Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,107,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

