Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,232 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 2,250,419 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.34. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

