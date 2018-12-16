Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 573,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 249,598 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $10.22 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.19.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

