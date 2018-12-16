Amarin (AMRN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.93% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We think the peak sales potential of Vascepa is underappreciated. Therefore, upward earnings revisions to levels not reflected in FactSet consensus expectations should drive AMRN shares higher. Valuation Summary We continue to use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $35.””

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

AMRN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.65. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider John F. Thero sold 607,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $11,587,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $415,079.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,664,108 shares of company stock worth $47,118,016 in the last ninety days. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

