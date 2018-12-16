America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) vs. Senmiao Technology (AIHS) Financial Comparison

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 46.47% 14.33% 4.08% Senmiao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Senmiao Technology does not pay a dividend. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 4.81 $30.59 million $0.44 12.73 Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 235.51 -$9.85 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Senmiao Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.