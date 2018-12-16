American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Receives $24.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,948,000 after buying an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 234,855 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

