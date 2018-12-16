American International Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,288,000 after buying an additional 452,870 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,786,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,432,000 after buying an additional 276,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,180,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $56.69 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

