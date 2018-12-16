American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Armando Quiroz sold 40,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $277,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock worth $4,033,763 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

