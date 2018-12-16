American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AOBC. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 680,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 644.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 609,178 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

