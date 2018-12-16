America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $84.00 target price on America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of CRMT opened at $70.61 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray C. Dillon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.45 per share, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,120.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 140.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $5,741,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 213.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $3,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 128.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

