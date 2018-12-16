Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.38.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

