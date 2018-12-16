AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 24,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 627,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $49.26 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

