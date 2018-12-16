Amphenol (APH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is gaining from its end-market strength. As evident from third-quarter results, revenues are being driven by strong organic growth across mobile devices, military, IT and data communications, mobile networks, commercial air, industrial, and automotive. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, the company aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, tariffs related to the U.S.-China trade war and increasing cost of raw materials is likely to be a drag on its profitability.”

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

APH opened at $83.24 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,600,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $902,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,292,000 after purchasing an additional 415,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,948,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 335,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.