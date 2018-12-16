Analysts Anticipate Carnival Corp (CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Carnival reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.81 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 4,024,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Carnival has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.