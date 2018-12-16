Analysts Anticipate Uxin Ltd (UXIN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uxin.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Uxin has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $338,088,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,170,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $10,715,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

