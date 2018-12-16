Analysts Expect Community Health Systems (CYH) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Community Health Systems reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 872,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

