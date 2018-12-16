Analysts Expect Five9 Inc (FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $66.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $55.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $251.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.54 million to $253.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.43 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $302.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $363,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $65,403.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $4,906,721. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Five9 by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 760,804 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 892,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after acquiring an additional 746,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after acquiring an additional 406,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 369,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,772. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.