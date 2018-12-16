Analysts Expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Navigant Consulting reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSE:NCI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 277,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The firm has a market cap of $988.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. Navigant Consulting has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

