Analysts Set $26.00 Price Target for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 212 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on HBB. TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

