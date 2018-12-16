Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Price Target at $4.25

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXK. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.10. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 44.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 94,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 283,099 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

