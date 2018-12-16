Analyzing Caspian Services (CSSV) and Carnival (CCL)

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Caspian Services does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Caspian Services and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A Carnival 17.15% 12.30% 7.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caspian Services and Carnival’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carnival $17.51 billion 1.69 $2.61 billion $3.82 14.75

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Risk & Volatility

Caspian Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Caspian Services and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival 1 5 11 0 2.59

Carnival has a consensus price target of $72.93, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Carnival’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carnival is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carnival beats Caspian Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

