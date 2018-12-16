Analyzing Escalera Resources (ESCRQ) and Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH)

Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Escalera Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalera Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Torchlight Energy Resources has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 173.39%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torchlight Energy Resources is more favorable than Escalera Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Escalera Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources -147.43% -11.90% -6.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalera Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $570,000.00 78.73 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalera Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Escalera Resources has a beta of -12.26, indicating that its stock price is 1,326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Escalera Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources beats Escalera Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalera Resources Company Profile

Escalera Resources Co., an independent energy company, explores, develops, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Rocky Mountain basins of the Western United States. It holds interests in the Atlantic Rim coalbed natural gas project located in south central Wyoming; and the Pinedale Anticline property located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, as well as holds acreage with exploration potential in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming and the Huntington Basin of Nevada. The company also operates 91 producing wells in Wyoming and 1 well in Oklahoma; and gathers and transports third-party gas through its intrastate gas pipeline. As of December 31, 2014, it had estimated proved reserves of 85.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 247 thousand barrels of oil; owned interests in approximately 1,200 producing wells; and had an acreage position of 112,219 net acres in natural gas prone basins primarily located in the Rocky Mountains. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Petroleum Co. and changed its name to Escalera Resources Co. in March 2014. Escalera Resources Co. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plano, Texas.

