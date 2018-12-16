Analyzing White Fox Ventures (AWAW) and mCig (MCIG)

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get White Fox Ventures alerts:

0.0% of mCig shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and mCig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A mCig -35.11% -22.13% -17.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for White Fox Ventures and mCig, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A mCig 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCig has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares White Fox Ventures and mCig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures $70,000.00 13.26 -$9.40 million N/A N/A mCig $7.08 million 14.17 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

mCig has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Summary

White Fox Ventures beats mCig on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms. White Fox Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About mCig

mCig, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. mCig, Inc. offers financial and consulting services to cannabis and cryptocurrency markets. The company was formerly known as Lifetech Industries, Inc. and changed its name to mCig, Inc. in August 2013. mCig, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for White Fox Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Fox Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.