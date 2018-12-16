Analyzing WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) & GNC (GNC)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) and GNC (NYSE:GNC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and GNC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.30 $404.73 million $0.78 18.13 GNC $2.45 billion 0.09 -$148.85 million $1.35 1.93

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GNC. GNC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and GNC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A GNC -8.42% -33.50% 3.77%

Volatility and Risk

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GNC has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GNC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of GNC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. GNC does not pay a dividend. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GNC has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and GNC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 GNC 1 2 1 0 2.00

GNC has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given GNC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GNC is more favorable than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR.

Summary

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR beats GNC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. The company also provides third-party contract manufacturing services. It sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands. The company operates a network of approximately 9,000 locations under the GNC brand worldwide. It sells its products through company-owned retail stores and its Website GNC.com, as well as third-party Websites; and domestic and international franchise activities. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

