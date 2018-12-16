Andrew G. Hinson Sells 4,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 82,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,850. The company has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 277.25 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 91.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/andrew-g-hinson-sells-4000-shares-of-biolife-solutions-inc-blfs-stock.html.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.