Anglo American’s (AAL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,960 ($25.61) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.67 ($24.68).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,694.40 ($22.14) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In other news, insider Tony O’Neill acquired 1,611 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.