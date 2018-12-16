Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1126858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 231.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,933.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGP. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

