Anthony D. Somma Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy (EVRG) Stock

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $60,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.54. 1,572,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,392. Evergy has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2,742.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

