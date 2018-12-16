APIS (APIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.53 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, APIS has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006931 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00002100 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,873,324,621 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

