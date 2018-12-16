Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of APOG opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $900.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,226,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after buying an additional 447,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

