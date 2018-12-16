Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

