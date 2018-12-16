Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

