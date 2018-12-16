Array Biopharma (ARRY) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Array Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Array Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ARRY opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Array Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

