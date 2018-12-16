Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.84% of Asanko Gold worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 155.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 225,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,414,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 817,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

AKG opened at $0.69 on Friday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

