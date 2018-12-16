Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Holdings Increased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AZPN stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The company had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/aspen-technology-inc-azpn-holdings-increased-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.