Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $41.72 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $310,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,601 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

