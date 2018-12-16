ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $13,530.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00790989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,213,784 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

