Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $40,904.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $40,904.00 and $1,752.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 10,305,606 coins and its circulating supply is 10,222,808 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.