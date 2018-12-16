Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $124.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/avery-dennison-corp-avy-shares-bought-by-mufg-americas-holdings-corp.html.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.