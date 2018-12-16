AXA Equitable (EQH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $329,944,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,431 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $288,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,848,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in AXA Equitable by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,848,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233,204 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

