Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $481,000 Position in BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BHP Billiton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in BHP Billiton by 910.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Investec raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. BHP Billiton plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

