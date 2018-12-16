Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $391,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,772,000 after purchasing an additional 344,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.82.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

