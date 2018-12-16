BancFirst (BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

BANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.