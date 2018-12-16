Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 253.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Santander by 121.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 53.0% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

