Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beneficial Bancorp were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Beneficial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Beneficial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Beneficial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNCL opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Beneficial Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter. Beneficial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

